Rajasthan Extends Aid to Uttarakhand Amidst Natural Disaster Crisis

The Rajasthan government has come forward with a generous financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to support Uttarakhand, a state heavily affected by recent landslides and floods.

In a letter addressed to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conveyed heartfelt condolences regarding the severe damage inflicted on the state amidst the natural disasters.

Sharma empathized with the residents of Uttarakhand, stating, 'In this difficult time of natural disasters, we consider the suffering of the people of Uttarakhand as our own pain.' This gesture signifies the strong bond between the two states during such challenging times.

The Rajasthan CM expressed his confidence in the Uttarakhand government's ability to expedite the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts to help affected individuals recover from the crisis.

Uttarakhand officials confirmed that the funds would be allocated towards relief and rehabilitation work in areas severely impacted by the disaster. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the tragedies have resulted in 77 fatalities, 94 missing persons, and injuries to 68 individuals.

Moreover, a total of 229 houses have been completely demolished while 1,828 houses suffered partial damage, highlighting the significant challenges faced by the affected communities.