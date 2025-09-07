Twist in Kidnapping Case as Victim Denies Allegations
An 18-year-old student denied her father's kidnapping claim, saying she willingly accompanied the accused. Initially, an FIR was filed against the man based on the father's report. The legal process will proceed according to the new information revealed by the student's statement before a magistrate.
An unexpected development unfolded in a kidnapping case involving an 18-year-old schoolgirl, as she contradicted her father's allegations of kidnapping. The teenager clarified in her statement before a magistrate that she willingly accompanied the accused.
The father had earlier filed a complaint claiming his daughter was forcibly taken from her school by a man and later subjected to sexual harassment. The incident led to an FIR being registered under Section 75 of the BNS.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural), Surendra Nath Tiwari, confirmed that further legal actions would be guided by these recent developments in the case. The situation remains under close scrutiny as the investigation progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
