IndiGo Ticket Turmoil: Consumer Complaints and Operational Crisis

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has received approximately 100 complaints concerning ticket cancellations by IndiGo, the aviation giant.

These grievances, involving refunds and compensation, were forwarded to Air Seva, the government's platform for air travel complaints, as stated by Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare during an event for National Consumers Day.

A major crisis hit IndiGo in December 2025, with over 2,000 flight cancellations due to issues in implementing new flight duty norms, prompting government intervention and a probe into the disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)