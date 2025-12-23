Political Tensions Escalate: Harish Rawat Files Complaint Against BJP's AI Misinformation

In a significant political development, senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has lodged a formal police complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an alleged misinformation campaign. The complaint centers around AI-generated content aimed at tainting Rawat's image.

Accompanied by his supporters, Rawat submitted his complaint at Nehru Colony police station, backed by a pen drive and other evidence. The police subsequently registered an FIR under the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, despite a reported four-hour delay.

Rawat accused the BJP of deploying AI to fabricate a narrative portraying him negatively. He highlighted a video on BJP's social media portraying him as a supporter of communal elements. The BJP has denied these allegations. The incident underscores concerns over the misuse of technology in political rivalries.

