Trump's Final Warning: Ceasefire or Consequences

In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued what he calls his 'last warning' to the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. Trump has urged Hamas to accept a proposed deal for the release of hostages from Gaza, a move he announced on his Truth Social platform.

Hamas acknowledged receiving proposals transmitted through U.S. mediators aiming for a ceasefire and expressed willingness to negotiate the release of hostages in exchange for a conclusive end to hostilities and Israeli troop withdrawal. Official statements from Hamas highlighted their openness to discussions without detailing the specifics.

N12 News from Israel reported Trump's proposal involves Hamas freeing 48 hostages in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, with the negotiations to follow during a ceasefire. The proposal is under serious consideration by Israeli officials.