Massive Battery Theft Shocks Thane's Mobile Towers

Thieves in Thane district, Maharashtra, have stolen over 200 batteries worth Rs 41,200 from mobile phone towers. The incidents, uncovered between December 2024 and May, have prompted an investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's theft provisions. Shahapur police are actively probing the case.

Updated: 08-09-2025 08:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
More than 200 batteries, collectively worth Rs 41,200, have been stolen from mobile phone towers in the Thane district of Maharashtra. This information emerged during recent inspections, with the thefts occurring between December 2024 and May, local police confirmed on Monday.

Authorities conducted inspections across various towers in Shahapur taluka, revealing the magnitude of the thefts. The stolen batteries significantly disrupt cellular services and operations, escalating concerns over the security of infrastructure in the region.

A case has been registered under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Inspector Mukesh Dhage of Shahapur police is leading the investigation, as efforts intensify to identify the culprits and address the security breach.

