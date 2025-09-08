Fugitive's Final Stand: The End of Tom Phillips' Four-Year Run
New Zealand fugitive Tom Phillips was shot dead by police after a failed robbery attempt, ending his nearly four-year run with his three children. The children were found unharmed and are now in custody, while a policeman injured during the arrest is in surgery. The nation is grappling with how Phillips evaded capture for so long.
In a dramatic conclusion to a four-year manhunt, New Zealand fugitive Tom Phillips has been shot dead by police following a robbery incident in Waikato. Phillips, who disappeared with his three children in 2021, had evaded capture, garnering national attention over his ability to stay hidden in remote areas.
Phillips engaged in a confrontation with police that resulted in a high-powered rifle exchange, injuring an officer. The policeman, struck in the head, is undergoing surgery for survivable injuries. Despite efforts to save Phillips, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The children, found unharmed, will undergo medical checks.
The children's mother, Cat, expressed relief at their return, having missed them dearly during their years of absence. The case has left New Zealanders puzzled over how Phillips successfully evaded authorities for so long in the sparsely populated region he once called home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Interstate Heist: Arrest in AP's Bank Robbery Case
High-Stakes Heist: Jamshedpur Jewellery Store Robbery
Brazen Robbery: Businessman Attacked with Chilli Powder and Looted
Serial Offender Auto Rickshaw Driver Arrested for East Delhi Robbery
Daring Daylight Robbery: Jamshedpur Jewelry Heist Sparks Concerns