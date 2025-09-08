Fugitive's Final Stand: The End of Tom Phillips' Four-Year Run

In a dramatic conclusion to a four-year manhunt, New Zealand fugitive Tom Phillips has been shot dead by police following a robbery incident in Waikato. Phillips, who disappeared with his three children in 2021, had evaded capture, garnering national attention over his ability to stay hidden in remote areas.

Phillips engaged in a confrontation with police that resulted in a high-powered rifle exchange, injuring an officer. The policeman, struck in the head, is undergoing surgery for survivable injuries. Despite efforts to save Phillips, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The children, found unharmed, will undergo medical checks.

The children's mother, Cat, expressed relief at their return, having missed them dearly during their years of absence. The case has left New Zealanders puzzled over how Phillips successfully evaded authorities for so long in the sparsely populated region he once called home.

(With inputs from agencies.)