Teen Stabbing and Robbery Shock in Northeast Delhi

In a disturbing incident in northeast Delhi, four juveniles have been detained for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old student during a robbery attempt, police reported on Monday.

The incident came to light after the injured boy was admitted to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital with a stab wound late on December 15. According to authorities, the attack occurred around 10 pm when the victim was returning from tuition, and five individuals robbed him of Rs 350 at knifepoint.

Following the registration of an attempted murder case, Delhi police swiftly acted, apprehending four minors aged 14 to 16. They confessed to the crime, leading to further charges with robbery and other sections under the BNS as the investigation unfolds.