Kumbla Residents Protest Against Controversial Toll Plaza

Kumbla's residents rallied on Monday to oppose the construction of a temporary toll plaza on National Highway-66 at Arikkadi. The protest disrupted local traffic as over 1,000 individuals gathered under the leadership of Manjeshwar MLA A K M Ashraf to voice their discontent over the planned toll booth.

Demonstrators dismantled traffic barricades and halted construction efforts, leading to police intervention. Even after law enforcement deployed water cannons, the protesters remained steadfast, citing the toll plaza's non-compliance with a declared 60 km minimum distance between tolls.

MLA Ashraf announced continuing peaceful protests until their demands are met, with legal proceedings ongoing in the Kerala High Court. The protest has gained bipartisan support from district MLAs and the Kasaragod MP.