Turbulence in Rajasthan Assembly: Law and Order in Focus

On Monday, Congress MLAs disrupted proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly by protesting alleged deteriorating law and order in the state during the Zero Hour. The legislators carried posters and raised slogans about the issue.

The protest led Leader of Opposition, Tika Ram Jully, to demand a discussion in the House. Speaker Vasudev Devnani suggested addressing it in a Business Advisory Committee meeting, but MLAs continued their protest.

Heated exchanges also occurred regarding delayed last rites at a care home for mentally ill children, while discussions on tackling adulteration in agriculture intensified the session's drama.