Turbulence in Rajasthan Assembly: Law and Order in Focus

Congress MLAs protested in the Rajasthan Assembly over alleged law and order issues, disrupting proceedings. Opposition demanded discussion, but were advised to address it in a committee meeting. Heated debates also arose over delayed last rites in a care home and actions against adulterators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:20 IST
On Monday, Congress MLAs disrupted proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly by protesting alleged deteriorating law and order in the state during the Zero Hour. The legislators carried posters and raised slogans about the issue.

The protest led Leader of Opposition, Tika Ram Jully, to demand a discussion in the House. Speaker Vasudev Devnani suggested addressing it in a Business Advisory Committee meeting, but MLAs continued their protest.

Heated exchanges also occurred regarding delayed last rites at a care home for mentally ill children, while discussions on tackling adulteration in agriculture intensified the session's drama.

