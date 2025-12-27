Congress Convenes CWC: Decoding Inner Party Dynamics Amid Controversies

In a pivotal Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in New Delhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge was joined by key figures like Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to deliberate on pressing internal matters.

Notably present were Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy among others, amidst speculation over Karnataka's leadership reshuffle involving CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The absence of DK Shivakumar from the gathering, alongside Shashi Tharoor's attendance amid his sporadic engagement with the party, highlights ongoing tensions, especially after Tharoor's commentary on PM Modi and missed Congress events.

The CWC meeting follows scrutiny from BJP's CR Kesavan, who criticized Congress's response to its Bihar electoral losses, prompting discussions on potential accountability for Rahul Gandhi's role in the party's direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)