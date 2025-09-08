Left Menu

Fugitive Father's Final Stand: The End of a Four-Year Pursuit

Tom Phillips, who evaded authorities with his three children in New Zealand for nearly four years, was shot dead by police. One child was with Phillips, and two others were later found in a forest. Phillips was involved in crimes, with authorities suspecting he had outside assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:22 IST
Fugitive Father's Final Stand: The End of a Four-Year Pursuit
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a dramatic end to a four-year manhunt, Tom Phillips, a fugitive father, was shot dead by New Zealand police officers in the remote countryside of Waikato. Phillips had been evading authorities with his three children, turning their lives into a national saga that captured the country's attention.

The confrontation occurred as Phillips was caught allegedly robbing an agricultural store early Monday morning. During the incident, an officer was critically injured. One of Phillips' children was with him at the time, while the other two were discovered in a remote forest hours later.

Authorities suspect Phillips received help during his years on the run, which included a range of alleged criminal activities. Despite lacking custody rights, Phillips managed to conceal his children from formal education and healthcare. The children's mother expressed relief, stating the ordeal had finally ended.

TRENDING

1
BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

 India
2
Shafi Burfat Criticizes Sanctions, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

Shafi Burfat Criticizes Sanctions, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

 Germany
3
Bihar Boosts Stipends for Anganwadi Workers Ahead of Elections

Bihar Boosts Stipends for Anganwadi Workers Ahead of Elections

 India
4
Paramedics say four people were killed and at least 15 injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem, reports AP.

Paramedics say four people were killed and at least 15 injured in shooting a...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025