Left Menu

Spain Tightens Restrictions on Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Spain has announced new measures aimed at increasing pressure on Israel, including a ban on Israel-bound ships and aircraft carrying weapons and a boycott of goods from Israeli settlements. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hopes these actions will address Palestinian suffering. Israel responded with criticisms and bans on Spanish officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:25 IST
Spain Tightens Restrictions on Israel Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain is escalating its stance against Israel by implementing a ban on Israel-bound ships and aircraft carrying weapons from Spanish ports and airspace, as announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday.

The Spanish government is also enhancing its support to the Palestinian authority and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, alongside imposing an embargo on goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.

This move by Spain has drawn sharp criticism from Israel, branding the measures as antisemitic and accusing Sanchez of using the issue to shift focus from domestic scandals. In retaliation, Israel has banned two Spanish ministers from entering the country.

TRENDING

1
BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

 India
2
Shafi Burfat Criticizes Sanctions, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

Shafi Burfat Criticizes Sanctions, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

 Germany
3
Bihar Boosts Stipends for Anganwadi Workers Ahead of Elections

Bihar Boosts Stipends for Anganwadi Workers Ahead of Elections

 India
4
Paramedics say four people were killed and at least 15 injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem, reports AP.

Paramedics say four people were killed and at least 15 injured in shooting a...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025