Spain Tightens Restrictions on Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Spain is escalating its stance against Israel by implementing a ban on Israel-bound ships and aircraft carrying weapons from Spanish ports and airspace, as announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday.

The Spanish government is also enhancing its support to the Palestinian authority and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, alongside imposing an embargo on goods from Israeli settlements in the occupied territories.

This move by Spain has drawn sharp criticism from Israel, branding the measures as antisemitic and accusing Sanchez of using the issue to shift focus from domestic scandals. In retaliation, Israel has banned two Spanish ministers from entering the country.