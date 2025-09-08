Tensions Rise as Pakistani Intruder Arrested at India-Pakistan Border

In a heightened security operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national identified as Siraj Khan as he attempted to cross the heavily guarded International Border in the R S Pura sector.

The incident unfolded at the Octroi outpost when Khan was sighted aggressively nearing the border fence at 9:10 PM on Sunday, according to an official statement. Despite repeated warnings from vigilant BSF personnel, Khan continued, prompting the forces to fire at him before taking him into custody.

The BSF has registered a formal protest with Pakistani authorities and is bolstering security measures along the Jammu frontier, following damage to border fencing from recent flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)