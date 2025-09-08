Breaking the Chains: Busting an Inter-State Child Trafficking Racket

In a significant breakthrough, authorities have dismantled an inter-state child trafficking racket, rescuing six infants, all under the age of one. Officials announced the successful operation on Monday after apprehending ten individuals alleged to be involved in the illicit trade of minors.

According to police reports, the operation began after a confidential tip-off regarding a network functioning across Delhi and neighboring states. A highlighted success was the swift recovery of a six-month-old infant, located and safely returned within 48 hours of the alert.

The traffickers reportedly targeted vulnerable families and hospitals, engaging in illegal adoptions and children sales. The network's exposure resulted from diligent surveillance and district police investigation. Additional arrests and information are anticipated as the investigation continues.

