Online Gambling Racket Busted in Delhi: Kingpin and Associates Arrested

A Mumbai-based online casino racket that lured unsuspecting players through dubious methods has been dismantled in Delhi, leading to the arrest of nine people, including the alleged kingpin. The gang operated through suspicious links, QR codes, and OTPs to entice participants, police revealed.

The crackdown was executed on September 5, following a tip-off, with joint forces raiding the illegal activity site near DDA Market in Sultanpuri. Upon raiding, the police seized cash, computer systems, and gambling materials, capturing the suspects as they attempted to escape.

Investigations uncovered that the group's illegal casino application was circulated via unsafe download links beyond official app stores. These tactics not only facilitated the acquisition of real money but also ensured the perpetrators remained concealed behind a constantly shifting platform. Authorities are continuing their probe to uncover further connections to the racket.

