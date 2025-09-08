Maharashtra's Work Hour Extension Sparks Labor Unrest

The Hind Mazdoor Sabha announced on Monday its intention to launch statewide protests in Maharashtra if the decision to extend working hours is not reversed.

Sanjay Wadhavkar, the General Secretary of the Maharashtra Council of Hind Mazdoor Sabha, criticized the state government, stating that this decision, pressured by the Union government, lacks trade union consultation and prioritizes corporate profits over worker welfare.

The amended laws will see daily work limits rise in various sectors, drawing criticism for diluting worker rights and potentially leading to exploitation due to inadequate monitoring by the labor department.