Maharashtra's Work Hour Extension Sparks Labor Unrest
The Hind Mazdoor Sabha threatens agitation across Maharashtra if extended working hours aren't revoked, citing worker exploitation concerns. Recent state amendments increase daily working hours and reduce rest intervals, aligning with other states but potentially harming workers' rights and health, says General Secretary Sanjay Wadhavkar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Hind Mazdoor Sabha announced on Monday its intention to launch statewide protests in Maharashtra if the decision to extend working hours is not reversed.
Sanjay Wadhavkar, the General Secretary of the Maharashtra Council of Hind Mazdoor Sabha, criticized the state government, stating that this decision, pressured by the Union government, lacks trade union consultation and prioritizes corporate profits over worker welfare.
The amended laws will see daily work limits rise in various sectors, drawing criticism for diluting worker rights and potentially leading to exploitation due to inadequate monitoring by the labor department.
Advertisement