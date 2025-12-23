ILO ACTRAV Strengthens Cooperation with Trade Unions During Türkiye Visit

The Bureau for Workers’ Activities (ACTRAV) of the International Labour Organization (ILO) carried out a high-level working visit to Türkiye on 17 December 2025, aimed at reinforcing cooperation with workers’ organizations, advancing fundamental principles and rights at work, and strengthening the technical and institutional capacities of trade unions.

The visit was led by Sergejus Glovackas, ACTRAV Desk Officer for Europe and Central Asia, and featured a series of consultations and meetings with trade union representatives, national confederations and international partners. The discussions focused on deepening social dialogue, enhancing labour rights protections and expanding the role of trade unions in shaping inclusive labour policies.

Engagement with Trade Unions and International Partners

A key component of the visit was an introductory and consultation meeting held at the ILO Ankara Office with representatives of trade unions participating in the Grant Support Programme under the project Strengthening Social Partners and Civil Society Capacities on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. The project is implemented by the ILO Office for Türkiye with financial support from the Delegation of the European Union to Türkiye.

The meeting was attended by Yasser Hassan, Director of the ILO Office for Türkiye, and Alessandro Angius, Head of the Civil Society, Fundamental Rights and Home Affairs Team at the EU Delegation to Türkiye. Participants discussed the objectives of the project, its implementation progress and its contribution to strengthening workers’ organizations.

ACTRAV Priorities and Support for Workers’ Organizations

During the meeting, Glovackas presented ACTRAV’s priorities in the Europe and Central Asia region, highlighting its role in providing:

Technical assistance to trade unions

Capacity-building programmes

Policy advisory services aligned with ILO standards

He emphasized that ACTRAV’s core mandate is to strengthen the institutional capacity of workers’ organizations and to support their effective participation in social dialogue mechanisms at national and regional levels.

Trade Unions Share Experiences and Challenges

Representatives of grant beneficiary trade unions shared their experiences from project implementation, outlining achievements as well as ongoing challenges. Discussions focused on:

Freedom of association

Collective bargaining processes

The exercise of the right to strike

The effectiveness and inclusiveness of social dialogue mechanisms

Participants also exchanged views on how to ensure the sustainability and wider dissemination of project outcomes, underlining the importance of continued support and institutional learning.

Meetings with Major Trade Union Confederations

As part of the visit, Glovackas held separate meetings with leaders of Türkiye’s major trade union confederations:

Ramazan Ağar, Vice President of the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (TÜRK-İŞ)

Mahmut Arslan, President of the Confederation of Turkish Real Trade Unions (HAK-İŞ)

Ayfer Koçak, Co-Chair of the Confederation of Public Employees’ Trade Unions (KESK)

The meetings addressed priority issues facing the trade union movement and the broader world of work in Türkiye. Key topics included:

Strengthening social dialogue

Promoting fair and adequate wages

Improving occupational safety and health

Combating informal employment

Safeguarding trade union rights and freedoms

Regional Role of Türkiye’s Trade Unions

Glovackas reaffirmed ACTRAV’s commitment to sustained cooperation with workers’ organizations in Türkiye and to providing targeted technical support where needed. He also highlighted that Turkish trade unions, with their experience and institutional capacity, are well positioned to contribute to capacity-building efforts in Central Asia and the Caucasus, supporting workers’ organizations across the wider region.

The visit underscored the ILO’s continued engagement with social partners in Türkiye and its commitment to promoting decent work, social justice and respect for fundamental labour rights through dialogue and cooperation.