Nationwide Strike Looms: Trade Unions Unite Against Labour Reforms and Nuclear Bill
A coalition of central trade unions plans a national strike in February to protest against new labor laws, nuclear legislation, and a proposed bill altering rural job guarantees. The unions argue these changes threaten workers' rights and security. The strike enjoys support from various organizations and aims to align with the Parliament's Budget Session.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, central trade unions have announced plans for a nationwide strike in February, challenging the government's proposed changes to labor laws, nuclear policies, and rural employment guarantees.
The unions are particularly opposed to the four new labor codes and the SHANTI Bill, accusing them of undermining workers' rights and national security. They also criticize the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, which revokes the current rural job guarantee scheme, placing fiscal responsibility on states.
With strong backing from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and NCCOEEE, the strike is set to coincide with the Parliamentary Budget Session. It remains a crucial moment for India's labor movement as opposition parties and citizens are urged to stand in solidarity.
