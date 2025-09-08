Left Menu

Mobile Phone Heist: Woman Among Duo Arrested

Two individuals, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones in Neb Sarai. A total of 82 stolen phones were recovered. Police identified the accused as Faiyaz and a woman, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the main suspect, Mustaq alias Bunty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:48 IST
Mobile Phone Heist: Woman Among Duo Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a notable crackdown against mobile phone thefts, police made significant arrests in the Neb Sarai area, detaining two individuals, including a 31-year-old woman. A cache of 82 stolen phones was seized during the operation.

According to officials, the arrested parties were identified as Faiyaz, 28, and a female cohort. Authorities are actively pursuing the main suspect, Mustaq alias Bunty, who remains at large.

Investigations revealed Faiyaz's involvement in acquiring stolen phones, along with Mustaq and his sister. The suspects allegedly trafficked the stolen phones beyond Delhi, feeding into the illegal market. Police solved 16 cases linked to the seized devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

