Mobile Phone Heist: Woman Among Duo Arrested

In a notable crackdown against mobile phone thefts, police made significant arrests in the Neb Sarai area, detaining two individuals, including a 31-year-old woman. A cache of 82 stolen phones was seized during the operation.

According to officials, the arrested parties were identified as Faiyaz, 28, and a female cohort. Authorities are actively pursuing the main suspect, Mustaq alias Bunty, who remains at large.

Investigations revealed Faiyaz's involvement in acquiring stolen phones, along with Mustaq and his sister. The suspects allegedly trafficked the stolen phones beyond Delhi, feeding into the illegal market. Police solved 16 cases linked to the seized devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)