Mobile Phone Heist: Woman Among Duo Arrested
Two individuals, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones in Neb Sarai. A total of 82 stolen phones were recovered. Police identified the accused as Faiyaz and a woman, with efforts ongoing to apprehend the main suspect, Mustaq alias Bunty.
- Country:
- India
In a notable crackdown against mobile phone thefts, police made significant arrests in the Neb Sarai area, detaining two individuals, including a 31-year-old woman. A cache of 82 stolen phones was seized during the operation.
According to officials, the arrested parties were identified as Faiyaz, 28, and a female cohort. Authorities are actively pursuing the main suspect, Mustaq alias Bunty, who remains at large.
Investigations revealed Faiyaz's involvement in acquiring stolen phones, along with Mustaq and his sister. The suspects allegedly trafficked the stolen phones beyond Delhi, feeding into the illegal market. Police solved 16 cases linked to the seized devices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Clampdown on Drug Racket: Properties of Notorious Offender Frozen
Delhi Police's Operation Snatch: Cracking Down on Juvenile Auto-Lifters
Delhi Police Crackdown on Juvenile Crime Rings in Motor Theft Sting
Delhi Police Crackdown Leads to Recovery of Over 400 Stolen Phones
Delhi Police Crackdown Nets POCSO Fugitive and Spy Camera Offender