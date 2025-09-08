Tensions Simmer: Ukraine's Diplomatic Visit to Hungary

Ukraine's foreign minister will visit Budapest this week, as confirmed by Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, during a briefing on Monday.

The visit comes at a time when relations between the two countries are tense, marred by ongoing disputes over minority rights in Ukraine. Hungary, which depends significantly on Russian energy imports, has opted not to supply weapons to Ukraine. Furthermore, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been vocal in his opposition to Ukraine's pursuit of EU membership.

These actions have aggravated the diplomatic rift between Hungary and Ukraine, raising stakes ahead of the foreign minister's visit.

