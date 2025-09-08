Left Menu

Tensions Simmer: Ukraine's Diplomatic Visit to Hungary

Ukraine's foreign minister is set to visit Budapest amid strained relations between Hungary and Ukraine over minority rights and EU membership. Hungary relies heavily on Russian energy and has declined to send weapons to Ukraine, further complicating diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:47 IST
Tensions Simmer: Ukraine's Diplomatic Visit to Hungary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Ukraine's foreign minister will visit Budapest this week, as confirmed by Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, during a briefing on Monday.

The visit comes at a time when relations between the two countries are tense, marred by ongoing disputes over minority rights in Ukraine. Hungary, which depends significantly on Russian energy imports, has opted not to supply weapons to Ukraine. Furthermore, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been vocal in his opposition to Ukraine's pursuit of EU membership.

These actions have aggravated the diplomatic rift between Hungary and Ukraine, raising stakes ahead of the foreign minister's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

 South Africa
2
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

 India
3
Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

 Global
4
Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025