Drone Tensions: Israel and Yemen's Escalating Conflict

In a rapidly escalating conflict, Israel's military announced on Monday the interception of a drone launched from Yemen. The drone set off sirens near Eilat, underscoring the heightened tension following a recent attack by Yemen's Houthis on a nearby airport.

Subsequent sirens were heard in the Negev area due to another drone intrusion. Although the result of this second drone's incursion remains unclear, Israel's Ramon Airport resumed operations after a temporary shutdown triggered by the first attack.

The Iran-supported Houthi rebels in Yemen have been directing missiles and drones toward Israel, claiming these actions support Palestinian efforts. This aggression has led to Israeli airstrikes on Houthi-held regions of Yemen, including the strategic Hodeidah port, as tensions in the region continue to rise.

