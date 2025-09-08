Left Menu

Drone Tensions: Israel and Yemen's Escalating Conflict

Israeli military intercepted a drone from Yemen near Eilat, a day after a similar attack on Ramon Airport. The Houthis are targeting Israel in solidarity with Palestinians, prompting Israeli retaliation on Houthi-controlled Yemen territories, escalating the ongoing Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:23 IST
Drone Tensions: Israel and Yemen's Escalating Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rapidly escalating conflict, Israel's military announced on Monday the interception of a drone launched from Yemen. The drone set off sirens near Eilat, underscoring the heightened tension following a recent attack by Yemen's Houthis on a nearby airport.

Subsequent sirens were heard in the Negev area due to another drone intrusion. Although the result of this second drone's incursion remains unclear, Israel's Ramon Airport resumed operations after a temporary shutdown triggered by the first attack.

The Iran-supported Houthi rebels in Yemen have been directing missiles and drones toward Israel, claiming these actions support Palestinian efforts. This aggression has led to Israeli airstrikes on Houthi-held regions of Yemen, including the strategic Hodeidah port, as tensions in the region continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vice Presidential Election: An Ideological Battle for Democracy Looms

Vice Presidential Election: An Ideological Battle for Democracy Looms

 India
2
Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

 India
4
Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025