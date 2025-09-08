Meghalaya's Reservation Policy: A Balancing Act

The Meghalaya government is set to make a decision on the Expert Committee's recommendations concerning the State Reservation Policy after a detailed review of the extensive report.

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh informed the press that the report, which spans several thousand pages, was considered during a cabinet meeting. The committee was formed in response to demands for policy review, highlighting perceived imbalances in benefits.

The committee's report, submitted in June, presents various proposals, from maintaining the current policy to introducing economic considerations. The government plans a thorough evaluation before making a decision, ensuring a balanced approach to the complex issues at hand.