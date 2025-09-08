Left Menu

UN Rights Chief Condemns Israel Amidst Rising Conflict Concerns

UN human rights chief Volker Turk condemns Israel for the alleged mass killings in Gaza, hindering crucial aid. Turk highlights concerns of genocidal rhetoric, while Israel dismisses the claims citing self-defense against Hamas. The UN session also addresses global rights issues and diminishing international cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:34 IST
Volker Turk

In a powerful address to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk condemned Israel for what he termed as 'mass killing' of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. He urged accountability before the International Court of Justice for actions he described as war crimes.

Turk stopped short of labeling the conflict as genocide but criticized the open use of genocidal rhetoric and the dehumanization of Palestinians by senior Israeli officials. Meanwhile, Israel defended its actions post-Hamas attack, citing self-defense and above all, the need to ensure national security.

Beyond Israel and Gaza, Turk drew attention to global trends threatening human rights, citing violations in conflicts in Ukraine, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He expressed regret over the retreat of some states from multilateral cooperation, including the United States' withdrawal from key international agreements.

