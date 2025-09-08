UN Rights Chief Condemns Israel Amidst Rising Conflict Concerns

In a powerful address to the Human Rights Council in Geneva, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk condemned Israel for what he termed as 'mass killing' of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. He urged accountability before the International Court of Justice for actions he described as war crimes.

Turk stopped short of labeling the conflict as genocide but criticized the open use of genocidal rhetoric and the dehumanization of Palestinians by senior Israeli officials. Meanwhile, Israel defended its actions post-Hamas attack, citing self-defense and above all, the need to ensure national security.

Beyond Israel and Gaza, Turk drew attention to global trends threatening human rights, citing violations in conflicts in Ukraine, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He expressed regret over the retreat of some states from multilateral cooperation, including the United States' withdrawal from key international agreements.