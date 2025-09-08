Justice for Manisha: CBI Investigates Playschool Teacher's Mysterious Death

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially taken charge of probing the death of 18-year-old playschool teacher, Manisha, in Haryana's Bhiwani, following widespread demands from her family and political entities. Initially handled by the state police, the case involves charges of unlawful confinement and murder, as per Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Manisha's body was discovered on August 13 in Singhania village, sparking outrage across the district. The uproar included road blockades and vehement calls for a CBI investigation, notably during the Haryana Assembly's Monsoon session. Consequently, the state transferred the matter to the CBI, supported by the central government starting September 4.

With a new twist from a purported suicide note found alongside her Aadhaar card and documents, police indicated suicide by poison ingestion. Nevertheless, Manisha's father disputes these claims, leading to the insistence on a third autopsy at AIIMS, New Delhi, following earlier examinations in Bhiwani and Rohtak.

