Gold 'Kalash' Heist: Theft at Jain Religious Event Unraveled

The Delhi Police apprehended a man involved in the theft of a gold 'kalash' from a Jain religious event near the Red Fort. Valued at around Rs 1 crore, the ornate vessel was stolen during a ceremony. Follow-up investigations continue to uncover the thief's motive and potential accomplices.

  India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have captured a suspect from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the audacious theft of a gold 'kalash' from a Jain religious event near Red Fort, according to officials on Monday.

The lavish 'kalash', weighing 760 grams and adorned with gemstones, was reportedly stolen during the August 15 Park event on September 3. Authorities estimate its value at about Rs 1 crore. Police investigation has yielded not only the suspect, Bhushan Verma, but also recovery of the stolen item.

Police investigations reveal Verma meticulously planned the theft, having observed the site for several days dressed in traditional attire to go unnoticed. Although Verma is currently in custody, investigations are ongoing to determine if additional stolen items exist and whether accomplices were involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

