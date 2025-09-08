President Murmu Urges EEPC to Lead India Towards Global Innovation Economy

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, graced the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India in New Delhi on September 8, 2025. In her keynote address, she called upon Indian industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and exporters to take a collective pledge to make India a leading centre of knowledge, trade, and innovation in the 21st century, drawing inspiration from the nation’s glorious past when India was a hub of both spirituality and commerce.

EEPC’s Contribution to India’s Export Growth

The President lauded EEPC’s role as a bridge between Indian producers and global markets, enabling Indian engineering products to find new international buyers and markets. She highlighted that India’s engineering exports have grown remarkably, from USD 70 billion in 2015 to over USD 115 billion in 2025, despite facing numerous challenges in global trade over the past decade. This progress, she said, is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of Indian entrepreneurs, as well as the enabling role played by EEPC.

Expanding India’s Role in Global Value Chains

Smt. Murmu emphasized that changes in the World Trade Order and International Economic Order make EEPC’s role even more critical in the present era. She urged the Council to help expand India’s integration into global value chains (GVCs), ensuring that Indian engineering companies and exporters become key players in international supply networks.

She called on EEPC to continuously adapt to global shifts and leverage India’s exceptional capabilities in engineering and manufacturing to turn trade challenges into opportunities. By doing so, she said, the Council could help further strengthen India’s economy in line with the spirit of “Nation First.”

India’s Strength: Quality, Cost Efficiency, and Talent

The President underlined that India’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to provide high-quality engineering products and services at low costs. She noted that many of the world’s largest corporations have already established Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, making the country a key player in innovation, research, and design.

She called upon EEPC and its stakeholders to harness this potential to position India as a Global Innovation Centre, where cutting-edge technologies and solutions are developed for worldwide markets. With proper incentives, infrastructure, and an enabling ecosystem, she said, India could transition from being a catch-up economy to an innovation economy—one of the most prosperous and competitive models in the world.

Call to Build a Future-Ready India

Highlighting the evolving nature of international trade, President Murmu urged industry leaders to adopt forward-looking strategies that prioritize innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. She noted that while India’s export destinations have shifted significantly over the past seven decades, EEPC must continue driving this process of diversification to ensure that India is future-ready.

She concluded her address by urging EEPC and the entire industrial community to pledge to create a strong ecosystem that unleashes the energy, talent, and creativity of India’s people. By doing so, she said, India can not only strengthen its economy but also emerge as a global role model for innovation-driven growth.