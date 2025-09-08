Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threats Shake Jaipur Schools

Two private schools in Jaipur faced bomb threats via email, leading the police to conduct thorough searches. The threats, however, turned out to be hoaxes. An increasing number of such threatening emails have been sent to multiple schools in the city recently, heightening concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:43 IST
In Jaipur, two private schools were the targets of bomb threats received via email on Monday. Police responded by carrying out comprehensive searches of the premises. However, the threats were ultimately determined to be hoaxes.

According to authorities, two schools, one located in Mansarovar and the other in Shivdaspura, were mentioned in the emails, which falsely claimed the planting of explosives on school grounds.

Emergency response teams, including bomb disposal and dog squads, arrived swiftly to assess the situation. As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found. This incident is part of a trend, as numerous private schools in Jaipur have been receiving similar hoax emails in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

