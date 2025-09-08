Hoax Bomb Threats Shake Jaipur Schools

In Jaipur, two private schools were the targets of bomb threats received via email on Monday. Police responded by carrying out comprehensive searches of the premises. However, the threats were ultimately determined to be hoaxes.

According to authorities, two schools, one located in Mansarovar and the other in Shivdaspura, were mentioned in the emails, which falsely claimed the planting of explosives on school grounds.

Emergency response teams, including bomb disposal and dog squads, arrived swiftly to assess the situation. As a precautionary measure, students and staff were evacuated. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found. This incident is part of a trend, as numerous private schools in Jaipur have been receiving similar hoax emails in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)