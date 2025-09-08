Left Menu

Supreme Court Urged to Intervene in Controversial Foreign Aid Case

The Trump administration has requested the U.S. Supreme Court's intervention in a dispute over its attempt to withhold $4 billion in foreign aid authorized by Congress. A lower court previously ruled the administration must comply with the spending laws unless Congress changes them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:52 IST
The Trump administration formally requested intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, seeking approval to withhold billions of dollars authorized by Congress for foreign aid. This move is part of ongoing efforts by the administration to curtail U.S. assistance abroad.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali previously ordered the administration to spend approximately $4 billion intended for foreign aid, United Nations peacekeeping operations, and democracy-promotion ventures overseas. The funds, as per the administration, contradict their foreign policy views.

Despite budgeting billions for foreign aid last year, the administration's unusual maneuver, known as a 'pocket rescission,' was blocked by Ali's injunction. Legal representatives for aid groups contend that the administration's tactic violates separation of powers, prompting its appeal to the Supreme Court.

