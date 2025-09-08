Left Menu

Haryana Leads with New State Cooperation Policy Initiative

Haryana embarks on formulating its State Cooperation Policy, aiming to boost the cooperative movement by modernizing institutions and spreading across various sectors. The initiative involves diversifying cooperative practices and affiliating educational bodies to enhance cooperative education and training, thereby ensuring inclusivity and innovation statewide.

  India

Haryana is taking a significant step forward by drafting its own State Cooperation Policy. This move, discussed at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, seeks to fortify the cooperative sector within the state.

The proposed policy intends to draw from the experiences of other states, while catering to Haryana's specific needs. It aims to modernize and broaden the reach of cooperative institutions, integrating them more closely with rural development, housing, credit, and allied sectors.

Anurag Rastogi emphasized the necessity for 34 PACS in Haryana to embrace innovative practices from successful models nationwide. The initiative includes expanding cooperative education via the Centre of Cooperative Management, Rohtak's affiliation with Tribhuvan Sahkari University, and ambitious plans to establish new cooperative societies across all panchayats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

