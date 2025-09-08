Left Menu

Jharkhand Health Minister Faces Death Threat

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari reported receiving a death threat from an anonymous caller while in Bokaro. A police case has been lodged, and authorities are working to apprehend the suspect. Ansari stated the threat was made to deter him from fulfilling his constitutional duties.

Jharkhand Health Minister, Irfan Ansari, has disclosed he received a death threat from an unidentified caller during his visit to Bokaro. The threat, reportedly made late Sunday, has prompted the minister to lodge a case at the Bokaro Steel City police station.

According to the Bokaro Steel City police, the complaint details Ansari receiving harsh and objectionable language from the caller who also threatened to harm him physically. The case has initiated an investigation to trace and capture the person responsible.

Minister Ansari described the threat as a serious attempt to obstruct his official duties, reflecting on the severity of the situation. His personal secretary, Azharuddin, has called for the immediate arrest of the individual involved.

