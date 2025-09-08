Estonia Protests Russian Airspace Violation

Estonia summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in Tallinn on Monday, following an alleged airspace violation by a Russian MI-8 helicopter near Vaindloo Island in the Baltic Sea, according to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

This incident marks the third such breach of international law by Russia this year, sparking heightened diplomatic tensions.

In a statement on X, Tsahkna emphasized the seriousness of the situation, demanding respect for international boundaries and adherence to global agreements.

