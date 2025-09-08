Estonia Protests Russian Airspace Violation
Estonia has called in Russia's diplomatic representative to protest a violation of its airspace by a Russian MI-8 helicopter near Vaindloo Island. This marks the third breach this year, highlighting ongoing tensions and breaches of international law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:50 IST
Estonia summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in Tallinn on Monday, following an alleged airspace violation by a Russian MI-8 helicopter near Vaindloo Island in the Baltic Sea, according to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.
This incident marks the third such breach of international law by Russia this year, sparking heightened diplomatic tensions.
In a statement on X, Tsahkna emphasized the seriousness of the situation, demanding respect for international boundaries and adherence to global agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement