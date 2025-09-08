Uttarakhand High Court Expedites Child Trafficking Cases

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a directive for all trial courts in the state to expedite the resolution of pending child trafficking cases, setting a six-month deadline for their disposal. This move aims to ensure that these sensitive cases are handled with the urgency they deserve.

The Registrar General, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, has circulated a notice to all district and sessions judges, stressing the importance of this directive. The High Court even proposes holding day-to-day hearings if necessary, emphasizing the need for swift justice in this matter.

This directive draws on a Supreme Court order from April 15, 2025, in the case of Pinky versus State of Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the intolerance for delays in cases as crucial as child trafficking. The court warns that non-compliance will result in contempt proceedings against responsible officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)