Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Expedites Child Trafficking Cases

The Uttarakhand High Court mandates all trial courts in the state to dispose of pending child trafficking cases within six months, following a directive influenced by a Supreme Court judgment in a related case. Non-compliance could lead to contempt proceedings, ensuring swift justice in sensitive cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:22 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Expedites Child Trafficking Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued a directive for all trial courts in the state to expedite the resolution of pending child trafficking cases, setting a six-month deadline for their disposal. This move aims to ensure that these sensitive cases are handled with the urgency they deserve.

The Registrar General, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, has circulated a notice to all district and sessions judges, stressing the importance of this directive. The High Court even proposes holding day-to-day hearings if necessary, emphasizing the need for swift justice in this matter.

This directive draws on a Supreme Court order from April 15, 2025, in the case of Pinky versus State of Uttar Pradesh, underscoring the intolerance for delays in cases as crucial as child trafficking. The court warns that non-compliance will result in contempt proceedings against responsible officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land for Job' Case: Debate on Corruption Charges

Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Land for Job' Case: Debate on Corruption Charges

 India
2
Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant

Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant

 India
3
Fugitive Driver Nabbed in Rajouri: Justice Catches Up

Fugitive Driver Nabbed in Rajouri: Justice Catches Up

 India
4
Supreme Court's Temporary Pause on FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement

Supreme Court's Temporary Pause on FTC Commissioner's Reinstatement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025