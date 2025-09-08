Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Rolls Out Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Farmers

The Punjab Cabinet has approved Rs 20,000 compensation per acre for flood-damaged crops and authorized a scheme for farmers to extract sand deposited on their land due to floods. Additional measures were announced, including family compensation, financial aid, extended loan repayment periods, and policy amendments to facilitate resource management and enhance state infrastructure.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Punjab Cabinet has unveiled a series of relief measures aimed at supporting flood-impacted farmers across the state. Key decisions include a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for damaged crops and a scheme allowing farmers to extract sand accumulated on their fields. The scheme, titled 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret', exempts farmers from needing permits to remove sand.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who participated from a Mohali hospital, emphasized the government's commitment to aid affected communities, with provisions for financial assistance and extended loan repayment terms. Families affected by the floods will receive Rs 4 lakh for each bereavement, and aid is promised for losses including livestock and dwellings.

In addition, the Cabinet approved an array of policies to bolster state infrastructure and resource management. These include amendments to the Punjab State Minor Mineral Policy, regularization of educational staff, and the expansion of police capabilities. Urban development initiatives were also announced, targeting municipal enhancements through the reallocation of trust funds.

