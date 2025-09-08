Punjab Cabinet Rolls Out Relief Measures for Flood-Affected Farmers

The Punjab Cabinet has unveiled a series of relief measures aimed at supporting flood-impacted farmers across the state. Key decisions include a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for damaged crops and a scheme allowing farmers to extract sand accumulated on their fields. The scheme, titled 'Jisda Khet, Usdi Ret', exempts farmers from needing permits to remove sand.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who participated from a Mohali hospital, emphasized the government's commitment to aid affected communities, with provisions for financial assistance and extended loan repayment terms. Families affected by the floods will receive Rs 4 lakh for each bereavement, and aid is promised for losses including livestock and dwellings.

In addition, the Cabinet approved an array of policies to bolster state infrastructure and resource management. These include amendments to the Punjab State Minor Mineral Policy, regularization of educational staff, and the expansion of police capabilities. Urban development initiatives were also announced, targeting municipal enhancements through the reallocation of trust funds.

