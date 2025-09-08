Left Menu

SAD Boycotts VP Poll Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will boycott the vice presidential poll due to severe floods in Punjab, which they attribute to government negligence. With one-third of the state submerged, SAD alleges state and central authorities have been unresponsive, leaving the crisis to be managed by locals, especially Sikhs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:45 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced its decision to boycott the vice presidential election in response to severe flooding in Punjab, citing government negligence.

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sole SAD MP, and the party claims that neither the state nor central governments have taken action to address the crisis.

SAD has criticized the AAP-led state government and the central government for inaction, while commending Punjab's youth and Sikh community for their efforts in combating the flood challenges.

