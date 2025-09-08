SAD Boycotts VP Poll Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced its decision to boycott the vice presidential election in response to severe flooding in Punjab, citing government negligence.

Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the sole SAD MP, and the party claims that neither the state nor central governments have taken action to address the crisis.

SAD has criticized the AAP-led state government and the central government for inaction, while commending Punjab's youth and Sikh community for their efforts in combating the flood challenges.