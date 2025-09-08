Left Menu

High-Ranking Officer's Arrest Sparks Chaos in Court

The Principal Sessions Court in Kancheepuram ordered the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shankar Ganesh, for alleged inaction in a case under the SC/ST Act. Tensions escalated as police officers hesitated, fearing the DSP had gone missing. The officer was later hospitalized due to health concerns.

The wheels of justice turned dramatically at the Principal Sessions Court in Kancheepuram, where a Deputy Superintendent of Police faced a surprising arrest order. The arrest stemmed from alleged inaction on a serious case filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Apprehension thickened as law enforcement giants hesitated to arrest one of their own, causing a significant security presence at the courthouse. Despite initial panic, the DSP, Shankar Ganesh, was located within the courtroom complex, a senior official disclosed.

As evening fell, the situation took another turn when DSP Ganesh, reportedly ill, sought medical attention. His health now dictates further proceedings, stringing uncertainty around the legal requirements he faces.

