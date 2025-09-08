Lok Samvardhan Parv Showcases Minority Crafts and Cuisine in Kochi

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, successfully organized the 5th edition of Lok Samvardhan Parv between 26 August and 4 September 2025 at the Marine Drive Exhibition Area in Kochi. Held under the framework of the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme, the 10-day cultural and trade fair provided artisans, weavers, craftspersons, and culinary specialists from minority communities a vibrant platform to showcase their skills, connect with markets, and enhance their economic prospects.

The event was formally inaugurated on 27 August 2025 by Shri George Kurian, Hon’ble Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. In his remarks, Shri Kurian emphasized that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering minority communities through skill development, livelihood generation, and cultural preservation.

Showcasing India’s Cultural and Craft Diversity

The exhibition hosted 100 stalls featuring artisans from 25 States and Union Territories, creating a microcosm of India’s diverse heritage. Visitors experienced an impressive array of traditional crafts, including:

Blue Pottery from Rajasthan

Channapatna Toys from Karnataka

Nettippattam from Kerala

Banarasi Zari and Chikankari from Uttar Pradesh

Phulkari embroidery from Punjab

Bastar Iron Craft from Chhattisgarh

Madhubani Paintings from Bihar

Handcrafted wood carvings, jute products, pearls, lacquer art, coir works, and tribal weaves

Each stall represented not just artistry but also generations of cultural legacy preserved through skill and dedication.

Culinary Delights from Across India

Alongside crafts, 14 food stalls from six States/UTs introduced visitors to authentic Indian flavors. From Rajasthani thalis and Bihari sweets to Gujarati snacks, Kerala delicacies, and UP’s street food, the stalls offered a diverse gastronomic journey. Bakery items, pickles, and Ayurvedic products added further appeal.

The participation of 8 women and 6 men culinary experts highlighted how traditional cuisine continues to generate opportunities for minority communities.

Inclusivity and Participation

The 5th edition of the Parv reflected a strong commitment to inclusivity. Among the 100 artisans, there were 49 women, 50 men, and 1 transgender artisan, ensuring diverse representation. Cultural performances held throughout the event further enriched the experience, showcasing India’s rich performing arts traditions alongside craft and cuisine.

Tangible Economic Gains

The festival drew an impressive footfall of over 46,000 visitors. The artisans collectively reported sales of over ₹66 lakh, while culinary experts recorded more than ₹12 lakh in sales. These tangible financial benefits highlighted the festival’s effectiveness in generating sustainable livelihoods.

Beyond immediate sales, artisans also benefitted from market linkages, networking opportunities, and visibility, laying the groundwork for long-term economic growth.

Strengthening PM VIKAS Vision

Over the years, Lok Samvardhan Parv has evolved into a key platform for promoting the crafts, skills, and culinary traditions of minority communities. Aligned with the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, the festival emphasizes inclusive growth, cultural sustenance, and community empowerment.

The Kochi edition has further consolidated the Ministry’s efforts to advance the goals of PM VIKAS, contributing to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by ensuring that artisans and weavers are equipped with both opportunities and recognition.

Looking Ahead

With each edition, Lok Samvardhan Parv has expanded its reach and impact. The Kochi event, by combining cultural celebration with economic empowerment, has reaffirmed its role as a national showcase of minority talent and tradition. Going forward, the Ministry of Minority Affairs aims to further strengthen these platforms to ensure long-term sustainability, skill transfer, and global recognition for India’s minority communities.