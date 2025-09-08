New Judges Amitabh Rai and Rajiv Shukla Sworn into Allahabad High Court

In a significant ceremony on Monday, Justice Arun Bhansali, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, administered the oath of office to two new judges, Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla.

The event took place at 10 am in the courtroom of the chief justice and was witnessed by all judges of the high court. Prior to this, Rajiv Lochan Shukla was a practicing lawyer at the Allahabad High Court, while Amitabh Kumar Rai practiced at the Lucknow bench.

With their appointment, the number of serving judges in the Allahabad High Court increases to 87, against a sanctioned strength of 160. These appointments were notified on September 6 following recommendations from the Supreme Court collegium in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)