New Judges Amitabh Rai and Rajiv Shukla Sworn into Allahabad High Court

Justice Arun Bhansali administered the oath to Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla as judges of Allahabad High Court. The ceremony took place in the presence of all high court judges. This brings the total to 87 judges out of a sanctioned 160, following their appointment notification on September 6.

In a significant ceremony on Monday, Justice Arun Bhansali, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, administered the oath of office to two new judges, Amitabh Kumar Rai and Rajiv Lochan Shukla.

The event took place at 10 am in the courtroom of the chief justice and was witnessed by all judges of the high court. Prior to this, Rajiv Lochan Shukla was a practicing lawyer at the Allahabad High Court, while Amitabh Kumar Rai practiced at the Lucknow bench.

With their appointment, the number of serving judges in the Allahabad High Court increases to 87, against a sanctioned strength of 160. These appointments were notified on September 6 following recommendations from the Supreme Court collegium in March.

