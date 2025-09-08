Supreme Court's Shift: Presidential Powers Over FTC Redefined

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, has granted President Donald Trump the temporary authority to remove a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) member. This decision marks a significant shift from a historical precedent ensuring the independence of such agencies.

The case involves the removal of FTC member Rebecca Slaughter, whom Trump attempted to dismiss earlier. Lower courts had initially ordered her reinstatement due to protective statutes, but the Supreme Court's conservative majority is now re-examining this stance.

This development raises critical questions regarding the extent of presidential control over independent regulatory bodies like the FTC, with implications for the broader framework of federal governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)