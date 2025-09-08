Left Menu

Supreme Court's Shift: Presidential Powers Over FTC Redefined

The Supreme Court's decision to allow President Trump to remove a Federal Trade Commission member signals a departure from longstanding precedent. Chief Justice Roberts' order temporarily permits Trump's action, challenging the autonomy of independent agencies and potentially redefining presidential powers. The FTC's case continues to unfold in courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:07 IST
Supreme Court's Shift: Presidential Powers Over FTC Redefined
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, has granted President Donald Trump the temporary authority to remove a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) member. This decision marks a significant shift from a historical precedent ensuring the independence of such agencies.

The case involves the removal of FTC member Rebecca Slaughter, whom Trump attempted to dismiss earlier. Lower courts had initially ordered her reinstatement due to protective statutes, but the Supreme Court's conservative majority is now re-examining this stance.

This development raises critical questions regarding the extent of presidential control over independent regulatory bodies like the FTC, with implications for the broader framework of federal governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Resurgence: Abbas Ansari's Membership Restored

Political Resurgence: Abbas Ansari's Membership Restored

 India
2
Identity Confusion Leads to Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Drug Case

Identity Confusion Leads to Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Drug Case

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis

 India
4
Supreme Court Decision Spurs Controversy Over Immigration Raids

Supreme Court Decision Spurs Controversy Over Immigration Raids

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025