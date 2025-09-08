Elkann's Inheritance Saga: A Legacy of Disputes and Settlements

In a significant resolution to a longstanding tax dispute, Stellantis and Ferrari Chairman John Elkann has agreed to a year of community service and to pay a substantial sum to settle allegations related to his grandmother's inheritance. Italian prosecutors confirmed the agreement, marking the end of a criminal investigation into Elkann's financial dealings.

Elkann and his siblings, Lapo and Ginevra, have collectively agreed to pay 183 million euros to the tax authorities, resolving the inheritance issue from their grandmother, Marella Caracciolo. Despite the legal resolution, the case drew attention due to its connection to Italy's famed Agnelli family.

The inheritance dispute stretches beyond tax matters, involving civil conflicts between Elkann's mother Margherita and her children over the estate of Gianni Agnelli, the storied former Fiat executive. With ongoing legal complexities, Elkann's settlement is a noteworthy chapter in the family's intricate saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)