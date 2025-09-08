Left Menu

Jammu's Herculean Effort: Restoring Water Supply Amid Crisis

The Jammu and Kashmir government tackled an unprecedented water supply crisis following historical floods. By mobilizing resources and labor from neighboring states, they managed partial restoration within a week. Despite ongoing challenges, strategic interventions ensured essential services in Jammu, emphasizing resilience and community support amid disasters.

In the wake of severe floods in Jammu, the regional government acted swiftly to restore disrupted water supply services. Utilizing resources from neighboring states, officials prioritized quick action as supply infrastructure faced unprecedented damage.

The historic rainfall led to catastrophic flooding, with the Tawi River surpassing dangerous levels not seen in a century. This deluge wreaked havoc on water infrastructure, sweeping away critical pipelines and cutting off essential water services to vast urban areas.

Despite ongoing challenges, the coordinated efforts of the Jal Shakti Department and the Jammu Municipal Corporation facilitated significant recovery. The deployment of additional tankers and regulatory measures ensured the continued provision of potable water, underscoring a robust emergency response in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

