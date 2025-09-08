Communal Clash Eases in Bonai after Police Intervention

Tension simmered in Bonai, Odisha's Sundergarh district, in the wake of a communal clash that unfolded Sunday night. The dispute, ignited by an argument between two young men from different communities, quickly escalated before authorities stepped in.

Deputy Inspector General (Western Range) Brijesh Rai confirmed the incident, emphasizing that precautions were taken with the deployment of around 100 police personnel in the area. The law enforcement presence has been pivotal in restoring calm. Several individuals from both sides were arrested, though fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Community leaders played a crucial role in diffusing tensions, assisting the police in stabilizing the situation. Meanwhile, the BJD had called for an eight-hour bandh in Bonai, seeking NAC status for the local body. However, they postponed the strike due to the prevailing conditions, showcasing solidarity and peace over confrontation.

