Communal Clash Eases in Bonai after Police Intervention

Following a communal clash in Bonai, Odisha, a heavy police presence helped stabilize the area. The incident began with an argument between two young men from different communities. The situation is now returning to normal, and several arrests have been made without any severe injuries reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tension simmered in Bonai, Odisha's Sundergarh district, in the wake of a communal clash that unfolded Sunday night. The dispute, ignited by an argument between two young men from different communities, quickly escalated before authorities stepped in.

Deputy Inspector General (Western Range) Brijesh Rai confirmed the incident, emphasizing that precautions were taken with the deployment of around 100 police personnel in the area. The law enforcement presence has been pivotal in restoring calm. Several individuals from both sides were arrested, though fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

Community leaders played a crucial role in diffusing tensions, assisting the police in stabilizing the situation. Meanwhile, the BJD had called for an eight-hour bandh in Bonai, seeking NAC status for the local body. However, they postponed the strike due to the prevailing conditions, showcasing solidarity and peace over confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

