Karabelo Mojanaga Appointed SASSA Northern Cape Regional Executive Manager

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the appointment of Ms. Karabelo Mojanaga as the new Regional Executive Manager (REM) for its Northern Cape Region, following Cabinet’s endorsement announced on Friday, 5 September 2025. The decision was communicated by the Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a media briefing on the outcomes of Cabinet’s meeting earlier in the week.

A Leader for Service Delivery Excellence

In her new capacity, Ms. Mojanaga will provide strategic leadership and operational oversight for SASSA across the Northern Cape, ensuring that the agency delivers efficient, accessible, and dignified social security services to beneficiaries throughout the province.

Her appointment comes at a critical time as SASSA continues to strengthen its systems to meet the needs of millions of South Africans who rely on grants for their livelihoods.

Key Responsibilities

As the Regional Executive Manager, Ms. Mojanaga will oversee a wide range of responsibilities, including:

Strategic Direction: Setting priorities for the region in line with SASSA’s national mandate.

Programme Implementation: Ensuring the smooth rollout of the Social Assistance Programme .

Financial Oversight: Managing budgeting, financial planning, risk controls, and supply chain management.

Workforce Leadership: Driving performance, motivating staff, and fostering a culture of excellence.

Compliance and Governance: Ensuring adherence to legislation, policies, and audit standards.

Customer Service: Enhancing beneficiary care, resolving complaints, and strengthening outreach.

Stakeholder Engagement: Representing SASSA in partnerships with government, civil society, and communities.

Poverty Reduction: Supporting sustainable livelihood initiatives to uplift vulnerable households.

Track Record of Success

Ms. Mojanaga is no stranger to leadership within the Northern Cape’s public sector. She previously held executive roles including Senior Manager: Management Accounting at the Department of Health and Chief Financial Officer at the Provincial Treasury.

Her academic background reflects a strong commitment to continuous learning and leadership:

B.Compt Degree – University of South Africa.

Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration – University of the Free State.

Certificate in Africa’s Political Economy – Thabo Mbeki African Leadership Institute.

MBA Candidate – University of the Free State.

Since 15 March 2021, she has served as General Manager: Finance and Corporate Services at SASSA Northern Cape, before being appointed Acting REM on 1 November 2024.

Proven Performance in Acting Role

Under her acting leadership, the Northern Cape region earned recognition as the top-performing SASSA region nationwide. In the 2024/2025 financial year, the region achieved 13 out of 14 Annual Performance Plan (APP) targets, translating into a 93% performance rating — the highest in the country.

Her momentum continued into the 2025/2026 financial year, with the Northern Cape achieving 100% performance in the first quarter (April–June 2025), meeting all 11 APP targets. This consistent track record demonstrated her capacity to deliver excellence and build strong, accountable systems.

Vision for the Future

Responding to her appointment, Ms. Mojanaga expressed both humility and determination:

“I am deeply honoured to be entrusted with leading SASSA in the Northern Cape Province. This role is both a responsibility and a privilege — to ensure that our beneficiaries receive services that are accessible, efficient, and delivered with dignity, speed, and care. I look forward to working hand in hand with our dedicated staff, communities, and stakeholders to strengthen service delivery, restore trust, and ultimately change lives for the better.”

Strengthening SASSA’s National Mandate

Her appointment reflects SASSA’s broader commitment to capable, responsive, and ethical leadership that keeps beneficiaries at the centre of operations. The agency faces growing demands for social security support, making effective leadership in regional offices vital to delivering on its mandate.

By drawing on her experience in public finance, administration, and governance, Ms. Mojanaga is expected to help SASSA Northern Cape continue its role as a model of service delivery performance nationwide.

SASSA in the Northern Cape has pledged its full support to Ms. Mojanaga as she assumes her new role, with the expectation that she will continue to build on past successes and strengthen a client-focused social security system that uplifts communities across the province.