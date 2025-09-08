Kapil Mishra to Lead Development Initiatives in North East Delhi

In a strategic move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta designated Law Minister Kapil Mishra to spearhead development in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. This decision aims to boost infrastructure by closely coordinating with public representatives and ensuring prompt resolution of key issues.

During a comprehensive meeting with local MP Manoj Tiwari and various MLAs, Gupta stressed the urgency of addressing sewage, water supply, and sanitation concerns. Emphasizing the need for time-bound project completion, she urged officials to prioritize these critical infrastructure needs.

Gupta criticized the previous AAP government for neglecting the Purvanchali-dominated areas of northeast Delhi, leading to project delays. Announcing plans to inaugurate major projects, including Yamuna Park, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, she highlighted the administration's commitment to development.