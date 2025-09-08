Left Menu

Kapil Mishra to Lead Development Initiatives in North East Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appointed Kapil Mishra to oversee development in North East Delhi, prioritizing infrastructure issues. Mishra will work closely with public representatives to ensure timely project completion. The move critiques prior neglect in the area and coincides with new project inaugurations on PM Modi's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:06 IST
Kapil Mishra to Lead Development Initiatives in North East Delhi
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta designated Law Minister Kapil Mishra to spearhead development in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. This decision aims to boost infrastructure by closely coordinating with public representatives and ensuring prompt resolution of key issues.

During a comprehensive meeting with local MP Manoj Tiwari and various MLAs, Gupta stressed the urgency of addressing sewage, water supply, and sanitation concerns. Emphasizing the need for time-bound project completion, she urged officials to prioritize these critical infrastructure needs.

Gupta criticized the previous AAP government for neglecting the Purvanchali-dominated areas of northeast Delhi, leading to project delays. Announcing plans to inaugurate major projects, including Yamuna Park, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, she highlighted the administration's commitment to development.

TRENDING

1
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

 Global
2
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
3
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
4
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025