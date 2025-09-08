Tragic Turn of Events: Search Continues in Kshipra River Mishap
Rescue agencies recovered the body of Sub-Inspector Madan Lal from the Kshipra river after a police car accident in Ujjain District. The search for missing policewoman Aarti Pal continues, involving over 50 rescuers using drones and mechanized boats amidst challenging conditions.
Rescue operations continued along the swollen Kshipra river after a police car plunged into the waters, resulting in the death of two officers. The body of Sub-Inspector Madan Lal was recovered on Monday, while Constable Aarti Pal remains missing, authorities reported.
According to Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, the recovery effort is challenged by strong currents but involves over 50 rescuers, mechanized boats, and drones. The team includes personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Forces.
The accident involved three officers from Unhel police station, en route to investigate a case. Despite frustration due to adverse conditions, rescuers persist in their efforts, with operations set to resume early Tuesday morning.
