Daylight Tragedy: Family Feud Leads to Fatal Shooting in Jhansi

A man was fatally shot in broad daylight in Jhansi's Sipri Bazar area, in what authorities suggest is a continuation of a longstanding family feud.

The victim's wife stated that the attackers were a group of over six individuals who not only shot her husband but also robbed them of Rs 2 lakh from the bank. She also alleged being assaulted during the ambush.

The deceased, identified as 40-year-old Arvind Yadav, was returning home with his wife on a motorcycle when they were attacked. Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murti reported that the ambush occurred near Bhojla Chauraha. Initial findings show Yadav sustained two gunshot wounds. The police have identified suspects Rinku Yadav and another individual, and the search for them is ongoing. The incident is rooted in a feud dating back to 2019 between the two families.