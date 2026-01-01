Left Menu

Leopard Tragedy Sparks Mining Investigation in Karnataka Forest

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has launched a detailed investigation into the death of a female leopard and her unborn cubs in the Basavanatara area. Allegations suggest that illegal quarrying activities could be to blame, prompting local officials to assess the impact on wildlife and enforce regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:15 IST
Leopard Tragedy Sparks Mining Investigation in Karnataka Forest
Karnataka's Forest Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has initiated a thorough investigation into the death of a female leopard and her unborn cubs, discovered in the Basavanatara forest near Kaggalipura.

The deceased leopard raises alarms about the adjacent quarrying activities, fueling worries about the detrimental effects on wildlife and forest conservation.

Allegations point to nearby illegal mining as the cause, prompting Khandre to assure strict legal enforcement against any culprits. The forest's principal chief conservator and wildlife warden have been tasked with carrying out a comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

