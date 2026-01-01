Left Menu

Tragic New Year's Eve: Deadly Celebration in Swiss Alpine Bar

A New Year's celebration in a Swiss Alpine bar turned tragic, resulting in around 40 deaths and 115 injuries. Police have yet to confirm the exact number of casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Crans-Montana | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A New Year's party in a Swiss Alpine bar ended in tragedy, leaving approximately 40 dead and 115 injured, most in critical condition, local police reported on Thursday.

The festive gathering quickly turned catastrophic, prompting widespread panic and an emergency response involving multiple services.

Authorities are still working to confirm the exact number of casualties as investigations continue.

