Mystery Man Escapes with Rifle: Navy & Police on High Alert

An unidentified man, impersonating naval personnel, absconded with a rifle and ammunition in South Mumbai. The Indian Navy and Mumbai Police have launched extensive search operations. A Board of Inquiry investigates the breach, with a case registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act at Cuffe Parade Police Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:27 IST
A man, masquerading as a naval officer, managed to deceive a junior sailor and abscond with a rifle and ammunition from a naval area in South Mumbai, police confirmed on Monday.

The swift actions have prompted a comprehensive search operation jointly conducted by the Indian Navy and Mumbai Police, as an official clarified. A Board of Inquiry has been commissioned to delve into the security breach.

The incident, which took place in the Navy residential area, saw the impersonator relieve the sentry of his post under false pretenses before vanishing with the weaponry. Authorities are scrambling to retrieve the items, while a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act has been filed at Cuffe Parade Police Station.

