Mystery Man Escapes with Rifle: Navy & Police on High Alert

A man, masquerading as a naval officer, managed to deceive a junior sailor and abscond with a rifle and ammunition from a naval area in South Mumbai, police confirmed on Monday.

The swift actions have prompted a comprehensive search operation jointly conducted by the Indian Navy and Mumbai Police, as an official clarified. A Board of Inquiry has been commissioned to delve into the security breach.

The incident, which took place in the Navy residential area, saw the impersonator relieve the sentry of his post under false pretenses before vanishing with the weaponry. Authorities are scrambling to retrieve the items, while a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act has been filed at Cuffe Parade Police Station.

