Guterres strongly condemns terror attack in Jerusalem

The incident took place at a busy intersection in Ramot, located in the northern outskirts of Jerusalem, on Monday morning.

UN News | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:57 IST
Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Monday, killing at least six people and leaving others wounded, some in a serious condition, according to Israeli authorities.

 

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the terror attack, his Spokesperson said in a statement.

“He conveys his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a full and speedy recovery to those who were wounded,” it said.

Shot waiting for the bus

The gunmen reportedly opened fire on passengers waiting to board buses. Video footage from the scene showed that several buses had been hit extensively during the assault.

The attackers were identified by authorities as two Palestinians from the occupied West Bank. They were killed by a soldier and a civilian who were at the scene.

A Spanish national was among the victims, according to the country’s foreign ministry.

The shooting took place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Gaza which has killed more than 63,000 Palestinians and injured more than 161,000 others, according to the local health authorities.

